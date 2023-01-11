Parlay To Bet For Mavericks vs Clippers

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

Mavericks Odds -1.5 Clippers Odds +1.5 Moneyline -124 /+104 Over/Under 223.5 Time 10:30 p.m. ET TV NBA League Pass Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here.

The Dallas Mavericks head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers hoping to build off their recent success in a pick’em contest. Dallas are 8-2 over their last 10 games, with their last defeat coming Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that saw leading scorer Luka Doncic sit out. He’s listed as probable for the Matchup once again with ankle soreness, but all signs point for him to be back in the lineup as the Mavericks look to win another one on the road.

As for LA, they hope to end their six-game losing skid and generate some more offense. They have been solid on the defensive end all year, but have been held to 100 points or less in two of their last four games.

Points may be at a premium in this matchup, as they Clippers will be without leading scorer Paul George out once again with hamstring soreness. Here’s tonight’s Mavericks vs. Clippers same game parlay.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Same Game Parlay Odds & Pick

The Parlay: (+292)

Marcus Morris Sr. Over 13.5 Points (-113)

Under 222.5 Points (+100)

Marcus Morris Sr. Over 13.5 Points

Marcus Morris Sr. has had a lot of success as of late in the head-to-head versus the Mavericks.

He’s logged big minutes in three straight in the head-to-head averaging 35.3 per contest and shooting well above 50% from the floor throughout that stretch. His good shooting has led to success from the floor scoring 21, 20 and most recently 18 points.

Despite ranking sixth in opponent points per game surrendering 111, the Mavericks rank 24th in opponent shooting percentage at 48%, and 20th in Effective Field Goal Percentage and opponent shooting efficiency. This bodes well for Morris Sr. who’s likely to log good minutes of playing time.

This line moved up a point from 12.5 where I got it, but that essentially puts it at Morris’ season average. In 30 games without George in the lineup dating back to last season, Morris has gone over 13.5 points 15 times.

Under 222.5 Points

Dating back to the 2020-21 season, the head-to-head with the Mavericks and Clippers has produced some very low scoring games. Six times throughout that stretch a team has been held under 100 points, and as of late, it’s been back and forth trying to pick a winner with both teams alternating wins and losses.

The Mavericks rank 18th in points per game, 30th in points in the paint, 28th in assists, and have struggled to generate fast break opportunities ranking 30th in the Association.

The Clippers have also had their share of offensive struggles ranking 28th in the Association in points per game, 29th in points in the paint and 21st in fastbreak points per game. All signs point to this being a low scoring affair in a defensive showcase.