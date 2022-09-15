Parlando School of Musical Arts brings pop music to Pearl Street

Parlando is an Italian word meaning “to speak” — and the Voices behind Boulder’s Parlando School of Musical Arts ring out loud and clear. Since 2003, the state’s largest stand-alone arts Outreach and education provider has inspired countless people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to celebrate a shared love of music with the community.

Bouderites will have a chance to see the result of this vision for themselves when Parlando School of Musical Arts presents Parlando on Pearl at Trident Booksellers and Cafe. The one-day blowout on Oct. 1 will feature three performance sessions by students and faculty, focusing on vocal and instrumental pop music throughout the ages.

“The students haven’t sent in their set lists yet, but you can expect anything from the Beatles to Bruno Mars,” says Travis LaBerge, executive director of Parlando School of Musical Arts.

On top of the live music, attendees can also participate in a Pearl Street scavenger hunt to win merchandise and gift certificates. Whether you come for the prizes, the pop or simply a chance to see one of the area’s premier arts organizations in action, you won’t want to miss it.

Noon-4 pm Oct. 1, Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. Free.