Parkston’s Payton Koehn wins high school Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Parkston’s Payton Koehn had a strong day on the course, shooting an even-par round of golf to earn medalist honors on Friday at the Parkston Invitational, which was contested at Lakeview Golf Course.

Koehn shot an even-par 72, finishing two shots ahead of Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger, who carded a 74. Sioux Falls Christian’s Eli Anema was third with a 75, followed by Anthony Lanham at 77 for West Central in fourth place and Chamberlain’s Sandler Wiekamp shooting 79 and finishing fifth.

Mitchell’s Matthew Mauszycki hits an approach shot on Hole 16 at Lakeview Golf Course during the Parkston Invitational on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Sioux Falls Christian won the team competition, shooting 321, followed by Chamberlain shooting 330 and taking second. Aberdeen Roncalli was third at 336, Winner in fourth with 337 and West Central in fifth with 338. Winner’s top golfer was Ryder Halligan, shooting 80 and finishing tied for sixth place.

Mitchell had his junior varsity team on the course for the event and shot 351 as a four-person team. Brady Reiners shot an 85, while Blake Brosz shot 86, Everett Morrison and Matthew Mauscyzki each shot rounds of 90.