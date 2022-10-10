Park’s Tied for Second, Men’s Golf 8th after a Tight First Day of Play

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Charlotte men’s golf holds ninth place after the opening round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate with Dongjin Park holding a top-five spot on the individual side.

PARK’S RED NUMBER

Park began the tournament with a four-under 68 immediately getting off to a birdie start on the par five tenth. After back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14, Park needed another one on the par four 18th to make the turn at three-under. On the front side after starting on the back nine, Park’s two birdies and one bogey completed another red-figure side shooting 68 to be in a tie for second, two shots off the lead.

WOODRUFF FOLLOWS AT EVE

Ben Woodruff posted the second-best team score of the day with an even par round of 72 at the Blackthorn Club. Woodruff also opened with a birdie on 10 before giving the shot back on the par four 17th. On the front, a birdie on the par five fourth and a bogey on the par five eighth leveled out his round of 72.

OWNBEY AND GOUGH ROUND OUT TEAM SCORING

Carson Ownbey and Conor Gough wrapped up the four scores for team action each shooting two-over 74. Ownbey made four birdies on the day, three over his final six holes to shoot 37 (+1) on each side. Gough, returning to action for the first time this season, drained four birdies, two on each side for his 74. Dougie Ergood posted a six-over 76 with a birdie on each nine in Sunday’s first round.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

Host ETSU leads after day one at -11 two shots clear of Cincinnati and Georgia Southern. Missouri sits fourth at four-under while a three-way tie for fifth follows at two-under. Charlotte’s even par round of 288 has them ninth after day one, but within just four shots of Mizzou who sits in fourth.

MONDAY TEE TIME

Round 2 for the Niners will begin at 9:30 am eastern going off the front nine with College of Charleston and Augusta. Live scoring will be available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.