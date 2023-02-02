Parks Dept Locks Newtown Barge Sports Field, Citing Unleashed Dogs

The latest development in the quest for more dog-friendly outdoor spaces in Greenpoint is the restriction of the turf field at Newtown Barge Park (alongside Blue Slip). NYC Parks attributes their locking of the park to multiple instances of Unleashed dogs on the field “both during the community time and when the field is permitted.”

Meghan Lalor of the NYC Parks press office explained, “The field at Newtown Barge Park is still being actively used by permit holders on a regular basis. Responsive to misuse of the fields, when they aren’t being actively used for permitted play, they are closed for their protection.”

The locked field at Newtown Barge Park. Photo: Emma Davey

Neighbors noticed the lock in December, which, according to the Parks department, followed targeted enforcement like signage and added patrolling in hopes of being a deterrent to unauthorized use (pets are prohibited on sports fields as per Parks regulations). According to the update, all permitholders have access to open the lock at the field — permits are granted on an application basis (the Newtown Barge Park field offers them for soccer, kickball, and softball). Prior to its restricted access, the field was open for community hours Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 noon.

NYC Parks also shared a list of nearby dog ​​parks, although the closest public dog runs are in McCarren and McGolrick Parks. Another closer option is the Bell Slip dog run that opened this past May, which many dog ​​owners assert is far too small and unsatisfactory for most dogs.

In November, Councilmember Lincoln Restler shared a plan for improving the district’s dog friendliness, including proposals making the Parks department responsible for dog run upkeep as well as identifying even more dog park locations (including the proposed one at Box Street Park, which so far has been in limbo due to MTA vehicles on the property for years). Read Wrestler’s full plan here.

We just launched our report for new & improved dog runs in District 33 & NYC! We’re opening new dog runs, improving existing ones, introducing new bills to ensure there are dog runs in every nabe & making @NYCParks maintain dog run conditions.https://t.co/1Mq9aWcyn2 — Lincoln Restler (@LincolnRestler) November 18, 2022