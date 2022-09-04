Parks And Recreation Celebrates July With Special Events

July is National Parks and Recreation month and the award-winning Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has some special events scheduled to celebrate.

Events kick off on Thursday, June 30 (not quite July but close enough) at Lindley Pool with “Tie Dye the 4th of July.” Kids will be able to create their own tie-dye T-shirt. The cost is $10 and participants and those who plan to be close to the participants are advised to dress for mess. There will also be music, games and Kona Ice.

Those interested in reserving a spot can register by clicking here.

The popular and award-winning Adult Recess will be held from 6 to 9 pm on Friday July 8 at the Barber Park Spray Ground at 1500 Barber Park Dr.

Adult Recess is for adults and you have to be over 21 to participate. This free event features nostalgic Playground games like four square and tetherball. The spray ground will be open only to the participants in Adult Recess. The music will be from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s and beer from Little Brother Brewing will be available for purchase.

As if regular daytime golf wasn’t difficult enough, on Saturday, July 23 from 8:45 to 10 pm, Parks and Recreation invites you to play “Glow Golf” at the Gillespie Golf Course at 306 E. Florida St. with glow in the dark golf balls and hole markers. There is nothing in the announcement about providing powerful flashlights for each foursome, so you might want to bring your own.

Movie at the Lake will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 8:15 pm at the Lake Townsend Marina at 6332 Townsend Road. There will be a free showing of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” but people are advised to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and popcorn.

The Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt will be held throughout the month of July with four locations Hidden at Parks countywide. Finding them gives you a chance to win a prize package valued at $150.