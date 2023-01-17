Parks and Rec department looking at monthly events in 2023

Nate Schwanke is looking forward to a year of fun activities offered through the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.

Schwanke, who’s the Recreation superintendent for the department, recently spoke to park board members about potential activities in the coming months.

“We’re looking at doing a lot more family activities and more program-based events,” Schwanke told the Fremont Tribune. “We’re trying to offer some new things to the public.”

Activities begin Jan. 20 with a Parents Night Out. Parents can have a night out while Parks and Recreation staff watch their children at Christensen Field in Fremont. The event is for kids, who are potty trained, ages 4-13. Kids can be dropped off at 6 pm and must be picked up no later than 10 pm

The cost is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child. Popcorn will be provided for the movie. Kids should bring a drink if desired. The event is limited to the first 40 registrants. Registration can be completed at fremontne.gov.

“We’ll have some of our summer staff who’ll be able to work it with us,” Schwanke told park board members.

Schwanke hopes to see a line dance class one night a week for three weeks in February at the Fremont Friendship Center.

Plans are to have a Family Board Game night in March.

“We’ll provide the board games and the hot chocolate and some snacks,” they said.

Families can come out and play the games.

In April, he’s looking towards a tree planting and dedication for Arbor Day. For Earth Day, they foresee a park cleanup with local schools.

Other ideas include a potential Mother’s Day Bunch at Christensen Field. He’s thinking of talking to a service club to see if they could serve pancakes and sausage.

“We’ll offer up some fresh fruit as well as drinks and try to have a Mother’s Day Brunch,” they said.

The event would take place from 10 am to 2 pm on Mother’s Day at the Fremont Friendship Center.

Other possible events could include a park scavenger hunt during the summer months. The department could provide a list of Parks with participants taking a photo of a certain feature at each park and those who visit all the Parks could receive a prize.

Schwanke talked about other possible activities such as a movie at a pool, a couple softball tournaments, Parks and rec color fun run or zombie run with pumpkin carving for the community, the latter of which would be in the fall.

He’s looking to add an adult flag football league and potentially an adult kickball league.

They also might try a chili cook-off during late November or early December – capping off the year with Breakfast with Santa.

Schwanke encourages the public to follow the City of Fremont Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page for updates on dates and activities to come.

