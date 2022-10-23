Parkland girls soccer breaks through in OT, Tops Emmaus for 8th straight EPC title

The Parkland girls soccer team attempted corner kick after corner kick against Emmaus in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Championship game on Saturday afternoon at J. Birney Crum Stadium.

But the top-seeded Trojans produced few opportunities from their 12 corner kicks and the game headed into overtime.

It was there where junior midfielder Aristea Gougoustamos scored with 1:10 left in the extra session to lift Parkland to a 1-0 win over Rival Emmaus.

“It was hard not seeing those go in the back of the net,” Gougoustamos said of the empty corner kicks. “But we just needed to focus and knew there was a better chance coming and it came with two minutes left in overtime.”

The Championship marked the eighth consecutive conference title for the Trojans.

“It is hard to do, especially with the growth of the sport and the parity that is coming across the leagues,” Parkland Coach Al Haddad said. “But the girls have a strong determination every year to start in June at 6:30 in the morning. So, hats off to them.”

Senior forward Sejal Wellington set up Gougoustamos, who gathered the pass and found the corner of the net. The Trojans’ Celebration was halted at first as the officials convened for a few seconds to confirm that the ball went into the goal.

“I think the big thing was just to make sure to take people down the sideline,” Wellington said. “Then one thing we work a lot on at practice is just making sure you find somebody in the box. Sometimes it’s not as good to kick it aimlessly into the box. So, I was able to look up and find Aristea and she was able to finish that and it was great.”

“Sejal played a great ball in and I just had a lot of time,” Gougoustamos said of the goal. “I was just composed and tried to focus on putting it in the corner and that’s where it went.”

“We were just confused,” Gougoustamos said of the slight delay in confirming the score. “I got up close to the ref and I said, ‘did it go in?’ And he’s like, ‘yea.’ Then, we all just went crazy.”

The Green Hornets were without senior midfielder Madison Woodward, an EPC first-team all-star. The senior had a sprained ankle and was wearing a walking boot on the sideline. She removed the boot, got taped up and was warming up in case the game went into penalty kicks.

“Our entire group stuck to the game plan defensively,” Emmaus Coach Sarah Oswald said. “We wanted to cut off the seams and give them the wide space. And just allow us to get numbers into the middle of the box and put them under some sort of pressure. Our back line has done an awesome job all year for us and today was no different for them.”

“When we heard that Madi was injured, we planned for the fact that they were going to have a very lower line of defense,” Haddad said. “Not necessarily park the bus, but make sure they were behind the ball like they did. That’s what they did. You have one of the top defenses in the league normally. And now they’re behind the ball all the time, it made it very difficult.”

“I don’t think we did a good job of capitalizing on the opportunities we created,” Haddad added. “We did not play very good corners today, which has been a big strong point for us. If I take away what I didn’t like, it was finishing on the chances we created and our corners. But what I liked was the resiliency, knowing that the girls made the commitment, we’re either winning or losing it in overtime. We’re not going to PKs.”

The Parkland defense only allowed one shot to reach senior goalkeeper Kayla McNevin.

Sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Stine made seven saves for Emmaus, which fell to 16-4-1 on the season. The Green Hornets are the third seed in the District 11 Class 4A Playoffs and will host sixth-seeded Pleasant Valley in a quarterfinal at 5 pm Wednesday.

“We can play with Parkland and we’ve shown it the last two games,” Oswald said. “We lost 1-0. Aristea beat us both times. She’s the one who had the goal. We just have to make sure in those moments that the Mistakes don’t really hurt us. And unfortunately the last two times we did, one opportunity to get a shot on goal from her and it happens to go in. That’s a Testament to her and her ability to get to the goal and finish under pressure.”

The Trojans, who improved to 21-0 this season, are the top seed in the district 4A tournament and will play in the semifinals on Nov. 1. Parkland will face either fourth-seeded Nazareth or fifth-seeded Northampton in its semifinal matchup.

And once again, the Trojans will enter the district Playoffs as reigning conference champion.

“It’s awesome to play for this team, to play for the seniors,” Gougoustamos said. “Our goal is bigger than EPCs. So, it’s one stepping stone to districts and states.”

