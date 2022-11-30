Parking restrictions for upcoming home basketball games

Campus parking restrictions will be in place for all home men’s and women’s basketball games. Faculty, staff and students should plan ahead during affected times.

The Northwestern Avenue Parking Garage will be restricted for men’s games only as of 4:30 pm during the week and at various times on weekends. Anyone entering the garage after the designated times will be required to pay the event parking rate or provide a digital Athletic event parking permit.

A number of parking lots will be restricted for event use for both men’s and women’s home games, starting as early as 4:30 pm for a weekday game and at various times on weekends.

For men’s games, the following lots and locations are restricted for event use:

A, AA, C, F, G, H (upper and lower), J, K, M, N, P, Q, R, U, Y, Z, football staff

Northwestern Avenue Parking Garage

Ross-Ade Stadium ramps, Ross-Ade north plaza

For Women’s games, the following lots and locations are reserved for event use:

A, C, F, G, P, U, Y

Ross-Ade Stadium ramps, Ross-Ade north plaza

Men’s (M) and Women’s (W) home games are scheduled at the following dates and times in December and early January:

Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 pm (M)

Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 pm (M)

Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 pm (W)

Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 pm (W)

Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 9 pm (M)

Thursday, Dec. 29, at 5 pm (M)

Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. (W)

Monday, Jan. 2, at 12 pm (M)

Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 pm (W)

Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 pm (M)

Additional information is available on the Basketball Game Parking Restrictions webpage.

University business and academic parking questions may be directed to Parking and Transportation Services from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday at 765-494-9497 or [email protected]