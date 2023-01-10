Parking for home UM men’s basketball games – Michigan Medicine Headlines

The UM men’s basketball season is in full swing, and the university needs your help to ensure parking is available to all game attendees.

On the following weekdays, please make sure that all personal vehicles are removed from the signed areas (that prohibit parking) within both the SC5 (Yellow) Lot & SC6 (Orange) Lot by 5 pm:

Thursday, Jan. 26 vs. Purdue

Wednesday, Feb. 8 vs. Nebraska

These lots will be signed accordingly, so parkers will know of the need to vacate on these weekday evenings. A portion of SC6 will be closed off all day on weekday game days to ensure sufficient accessible parking capacity at game time.

Additionally, it is kindly requested that all UM vehicles be removed from SC4, SC5, SC6 and SC7 by 5 pm for a weekday game or 5 pm the Friday before for weekend games:

Sunday, Jan. 15 vs. Northwestern

Sunday, Jan. 22 vs. Minnesota

Thursday, Jan. 26 vs. Purdue

Sunday, Feb. 3 vs. Ohio State

Wednesday, Feb. 8 vs. Nebraska

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Indiana

Saturday, Feb. 18 vs. Michigan State

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Wisconsin

A friendly reminder that university vehicles can be parked in SC36 (Orange lot at the corner of Main and Keech) during these times.

Thank you for your cooperation and Go Blue!