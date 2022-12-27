Parkersburg South gearing up for Holiday Basketball Tourney | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — The holiday season is a break some. Not for the Parkersburg South boys basketball program.

Guaranteed wins are non-existent on this year’s South schedule.

On Thursday and Friday as part of the South Holiday Basketball Tournament at Rod Oldham Athletic Center, the Patriots welcome a robust schedule featuring three out-of-state schools, including Gaston Day (Gastonia, NC), Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh) and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Suffolk, Va.).

“We need a good showing this week,” South Coach Mike Fallon said. “Those are two big games because we turn around and go to Columbus on New Year’s Day then we will have (defending Class AAAA state champion) Morgantown coming here.

“We have one right after another, so these games at our Shootout will set the tone for the rest of the season.”

Thursday’s first semifinal at 6 pm pits Gaston Day against Mt. Lebanon. Gaston Day is coached by South Graduate Trent McCallister, who was a junior starting at point guard for the Patriots’ 2003 state championship team.

A Reunion dinner is scheduled for Wednesday evening as part of the 20th anniversary celebrating South’s only state title in boys basketball.

Last season, South lost to Morgantown in the state championship. The Patriots also placed runner-up in 2015.

“The Reunion dinner will be really cool, getting our kids around those guys to interact and talk about that feeling,” Fallon said. “We have been close several times. We’re due. So we want our guys to feel what those guys from the 2003 team have.

“People have no clue how hard it is to win a state championship. And to do that is pretty special.”

In the second semifinal, South (3-0) seeks to keep its perfect record intact against Nansemond-Suffolk Academy. Consolation and Championship games are scheduled for 5 and 7 pm, respectively, on Friday.

“The biggest thing for us is cleaning up the stuff that we are seeing from our guys and getting us better rather than worrying about anybody we play throughout the year,” Fallon said.

All 14 varsity players have bought into the South concept. Sacrifices have to be made in terms of personal stats. Every player must understand their role. The big picture becomes the sum of all of its parts.

“They may not like all the time what’s going on, but they all have to give up a little bit in order for us to have a winning program and have a good team,” Fallon said. “I ask them, would you rather be here and be a part of that, rather than be somewhere else scoring 20 points a game winning six or seven games a year?

“Our kids will take where we are at right now. We have a long way to go, but if we can get where I think we can get, this could be really special.”

More than a full week has passed since the team has returned to full strength with the addition of the individuals who played for the state runner-up team in football.

Senior Cyrus Traugh, who has verbally committed to play football at Youngstown State, isn’t quite 100 percent basketball ready yet. Coach Fallon isn’t too concerned about his starting guard nor the late return of Mason Reams, who reminds Coach Fallon of a quasi version of Traugh.

“I’ve told Cyrus to enjoy this – there is no pressure on him to play basketball,” Fallon said. “They just need to go out there, play hard and have fun. He is not about to coast through. He is so competitive, he will give you everything he’s got. And that translates to the other kids.

“Mason has shown us things that make you go ‘Wow!’ – he has a little bit of Cyrus with some of the things he can do,” Fallon said. “They just need to figure out our system. When he does, that’s just another piece of the puzzle we will be able to add.”

With the likes of Seth Meadows, Triston Walker, Miciah Jones and Brayden Townsend, South’s depth is sure to give opponents problems.

“There are guys we didn’t expect to be where they are right now – they are a little bit ahead of the curve right now,” Fallon said. “That depth will definitely pay off.”

Contact Kerry Patrick at [email protected]