Parkersburg Art Center hosts Allied Artists of West Virginia Juried Exhibit | News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting the Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit beginning Nov. 20.

The PAC will be holding an opening reception and Awards ceremony for the exhibit from 1-3 pm Sunday, Nov. 20, with the exhibit remaining on display through December.

“The AAWV 2022 juried exhibition is one of our best with more than 100 amazing pieces of art,” said Linda Stonestreet, Allied Artists of WV Exhibit Chairperson. “Over 40 artists from all over West Virginia are participating. Our juror was the talented watercolor artist, Steve Rogers, who is a member of many art organizations, has been featured in magazines, and teaches watercolor workshops. He was impressed by the quality of our submissions and was very pleased with the final selections,” she said.

Allied Artists of West Virginia Inc. is a non-profit, educational and cultural association whose mission is to encourage, nurture, and present the work of West Virginia artists to the community. Since 1930, AAWV has encouraged artists to show their work, fostered the development of new works, and furthered artistic interests in the community. More information about the organization is available at www.alliedartistswv.org/

The opening reception is free for exhibiting artists and one guest, PAC members and children 12 and under. The cost is $10 for anyone else. Food and refreshments will be available. The PAC 713 Market will also be open during the reception and offering some specials on holiday gift purchases.

The Nov. 20 reception will also mark the opening for a community exhibit called “Small Packages.” The PAC reached out to the creative community and asked that they create works of art that are 3D but no larger than 12 x 12 inches. The Gepetto Woodcarvers helped with this project by donating 15 handcrafted boxes for artists to use. These three dimensional dioramas and designs will be on display in the Mezzanine Gallery and most will be for sale with profits benefiting the Parkersburg Art Center’s Senior programs coming this spring.

“We would love to spill the beans here and announce the winners but, we Promised to keep it all Hush Hush until the 20th,” said Abby Hayhurst, Art Center Artistic Director, of the Allied Artists exhibit. “You will just have to come to the reception to see who goes home with the Prize money!”

The exhibit can be viewed Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am- 5 pm

The Parkersburg Art Center is located at 725 Market St. in downtown Parkersburg at the corner of Market and Eighth streets. Find out more about the Art Center on Facebook, Instagram or the website www.parkersburgartcenter.org.