Parkersburg Art Center displaying works from its Permanent Collection | News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG — Work for the Parkersburg Art Center’s Permanent Collection went on display Saturday in the Main Floor Galleries and can be viewed through Feb. 25.

Admission to the Art Center is free from 10 am-5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays for all of 2023 thanks to the sponsorship of WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

The Permanent Collection at the Art Center is made up of work by contemporary artists, many at seminal moments in their careers.

Acquisitions have been made to the collection through purchase prizes, gifts from area industry, by donors, and sometimes by the artists themselves, said Artistic Director Abby Hayhurst.

A diverse overview of area, regional and national artworks in a range of styles and mediums, the collection represents some of the best art being made today and provides an important resource for contemporary culture in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Hayhurst said.

“The Art Center holds this collection in trust for the citizens of our region, and for the generations to come. We are committed to displaying at least one-third of the Collection at any given time, in all PAC public areas. Works may also be loaned to area schools and businesses,” she said.

Of particular interest to Art Center patrons is a photograph by Dr. Phil Harrington, taken in the 1980s when he was a Professor of Art at Ohio University in Athens. Long before computer enhancement, Harrington shot “The Desperate House,” formerly the home of the Art Center, in a fashion that simultaneously highlights the antiquity of the structure while exploiting (then) experimental techniques in chemical processing and printing. This interpretation is a splendid juxtapose, showing an Antebellum home that has been catapulted forward in time to become an up-to-the-minute cultural center, she said.

Another example of interesting photography is Untitled, the Joseph Watring photo taken in 1977 and acquired by the Art Center in that same year. Again, what can now be done with a computer required skill and inventiveness in processing at that time, and no doubt gave hints to computer programmers of how an artist might choose to manipulate an image.

Paula Perry’s Nest II is an example of the monoprint technique. “Monoprinting” is sort of an oxymoron, given that “printing” implies multiple copies of the same image. Every monoprint is unique. The artist prepares the printing plate for each copy, a very detailed process in this case.

Well-known New York artist Bill Murphy is represented in the collection, with The Paramount Bar & Grill, a limited edition lithograph which is now out of print. This piece won top honors in the nation “Realism” exhibit of 1990, and was purchased for the collection by Corning Glass.

The Parkersburg Art Center maintains a special fund just for acquisitions to the Permanent Collection. To learn more about the fund, call 304-485-3859.