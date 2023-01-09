Parkersburg Art Center crafts 15th season of Arty Parties | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — This past Saturday, the Parkersburg Art Center kicked off its 15th season of Arty Parties.

The Arty Party is an event where parents register their children to participate in a weekly craft. The Arty Party is a free event that can be joined anytime before Slots fill up or before the final event, the Art-O-Rama on March 18.

The Arty Party is Sponsored by The Henry Logan Children’s Home Foundation and The Virginia L. Neptune Charitable Fund. The Parkersburg Art Center hopes to offer the arts and education of the arts to the youth of the community and everyone involved.

Ashley Chichester, a pre-school teacher at the Parkersburg Art Center, said “We are so pleased that we can provide these 12 free Saturday Programs.”

Parents can expect easy but fun activities for their children to participate in. This Saturday, the kids crafted a scratch snowflake that they could decorate with sequins and craft pom-poms. There will be many more fun crafts to come.

Hannah Sprout, who worked over the summer and the winter holidays at the Parkersburg Art Center, said “The kids did Christmas crafts while I played Christmas music. It was really nice.”

Heather Mathess, who has been bringing her child to Arty Party for the past few years, said that her daughter has a lot of fun. Scarlet, Methess’s daughter, has an entire bin at home dedicated to her Arty Party crafts. She said she has fun and plays with the other kids that come.

“I hope she remembers these memories,” Mathes said. “Arty Party has really helped her creativity grow in a way school hasn’t.”

Mathess said she feels that the school system does not do enough to nurture kids’ creativity and help them grow into their creative minds and Arty Party is her solution to that. Mathess said she has seen a difference in her daughter’s creativity since attending the Arty Party.

On March 18, the Parkersburg Art Center is going to end its Arty Party with an Art-O-Rama. At the Art-O-Rama there will be stations set up with different crafts so the kids can create as many crafts as possible. Anyone can register their children in advance and join the fun.

