Parker Washington Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Parker Washington’s Penn State football career has come to an end.

Washington announced via Twitter Friday afternoon that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“The Memories I have made during my time so far with this Penn State family have been and will always be unforgettable,” Washington wrote. “The fans, the Penn State White Out, and the roar of 107k strong…unbelievable.”

Washington’s Penn State career began as a four-star Recruit in 2020. He quickly became a key component of Penn State’s offense, and in 2022 he was the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 wideout.

The Texas native’s season was cut short due to an undisclosed injury, but he still put up solid numbers through 10 games. Washington recorded 46 catches for 611 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and averaged 13.3 yards per reception.

Washington leaves Penn State having made program history. He caught at least one pass in all 31 games of his Penn State career. His 145 career receptions are good for No. 10 in program history, while his 1,906 total receiving yards rank No. 13 in program history. Washington racked up 12 touchdowns in his collegiate career, where he falls at No. 16 in Penn State history.

Washington is the second Nittany Lion to declare for the NFL Draft this year, following cornerback Joey Porter Jr.