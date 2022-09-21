Park Tudor has 2 girls on the varsity roster

  • Paige Dill, a member of Park Tudor’s soccer team, is 21-of-23 on extra points this season.
  • Tanner Berry, a freshman, has four varsity tackles so far this year.

It takes Tanner Berry all of about a half-second to respond when asked her favorite thing about playing football.

“Hitting,” she said. “It helps with coping. On hitting days, I can get it all out.”

Berry, who is listed at 5-5 and 145 pounds (and that is probably stretching it on both counts), is a freshman linebacker at Park Tudor. She has been playing football since she was 6. Berry might not look like a middle linebacker, but she plays like one. In a recent junior varsity game against Lapel, she ripped the ball out of the running back’s grasp and took off in the opposite direction.

Paige Dill, a sophomore kicker for the Park Tudor Panthers Varsity Boys Football team and a starting defender for the Girls Soccer Team, left, and Tanner Berry, a freshman linebacker who was named to the WNFC All-Star Showcase and has 4 varsity tackles this year, right, are photographed before the Park Tudor Panthers Varsity Boys Football team practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis.

“I saw the ball out and just started ripping it,” Berry said. “Next thing you know, I’m running down the field. I’m not the fastest so I got caught before I made it to the end zone. But I got a forced fumble. I have a couple of forced fumbles.”

Berry is just one of two girls playing on the Park Tudor football team this season. Paige Dill, a sophomore, is a starting defender on Park Tudor’s 11-0-1 girls soccer team that is ranked No. 1 in Class A. Last year, Park Tudor football Coach Spencer Summerville mentioned to Dill the football team would need a kicker this season.

