Park Theater Capital Campaign is on the road to reaching its goal

Thanks to generous support from the greater Lamorinda community, 2023 is off to a terrific start for the much-loved Park Theater. Despite the recent wet and windy weather, spirits are very sunny and bright indeed as The Park Theater Trust (TPTT) not only met the challenge of matching $350,000 for the Park Theater Renovation Capital Campaign, the all-volunteer nonprofit crushed it, bringing in over $460,000 during the time period of Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Add the $350,000 donated by two generous Lafayette families and a total of $810,072 was raised this last part of the year. The Challenge was a huge success and a major contributor to an overall strong fundraising year for the campaign to bring the Park Theater back to life: Total 2022 giving was $1,290,900.



Fundraising is more than just a numbers game, it’s also a participation game, and TPTT is especially thrilled to report that 752 individuals, businesses, and foundations have donated to the Park Theater effort since 2018, with 190 new donors just from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31, 2022 alone. The $3 million raised to purchase the historic Park Theater in December 2021 represented a huge showing of community support for this effort; these 2022 fundraising totals show that the desire to bring the Park back Burns very bright indeed. Just think – if every Lafayette Resident and every Lafayette business contributed to the Park’s Renovation Capital Campaign, TPTT’s goal of reopening in 2024 would be well on its way.



TPTT is asking that the momentum keeps going! Upcoming TPTT events and opportunities in 2023 include the TPTT golf tournament fundraiser to be held at Orinda Country Club on Monday, Aug. 28. TPTT is also excited to announce the formation of the Acalanes High School TPTT Booster Club led by two very enthusiastic students, Steph Boustani and Julia Johnson, and their Faculty sponsor, drama teacher Ed Meehan. TPTT is so grateful for this interest and support because, certainly, the Park Theater is sure to be a favorite of the Younger generation when it reopens!



TPTT has received City and County support (most recently $25,000 from The Livable Communities Trust, thanks to Supervisor Candace Andersen), and is working with other government Streams to secure additional funding. TPTT continues to seek major donor support, corporate and business donations, and other grant opportunities so critical to this transformational effort on behalf of Lafayette, Lamorinda, and the entire East Bay.



Please stop by the Park Theater to see a complete list of donors in 2022 or visit its website. Donations and pledges are cumulative towards fun Park Theater perks and meaningful recognition. Everyone can make a difference. For more information or to donate, please visit https://parktheatertrust.org.