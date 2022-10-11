Park Remains Tied for 3rd as Men’s Golf Holds 9th in Tennessee

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Charlotte men’s golf maintains their ninth-place after a four-under round two of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Monday. Carson Ownbey led the way firing a four-under 68 at Blackthorn Club.

ROUND 2 LEADER

Ownbey began his second round with a birdie on the par five fourth, another one on the par five eighth before dropping a birdie two on the par four ninth to make the turn at four-under 32. Ownbey immediately began the back nine with a birdie on the par five tenth to get to five-under. A final birdie on the par four 15th helped complete his day at four-under 68.

PARK HOLDS STEADY

Dongjin Park maintains his tie for third after holding the top spot for a handful of holes in Monday’s round two. Park started with three birdies on the front for a clean side of three-under 33 and added three more over the first five holes of the back and remained six-under with two to play. Park’s tough finish saw him drop three shots over the closing two holes to card a three-under 69.

WOODRUFF POSTS THIRD

Ben Woodruff also got off to a solid start Monday with birdies on eight and nine after seven-straight pars began his day for a two-under 34. Woodruff used two birdies to help cancel out three bogies over the final seven holes to shoot his 71.

ERGOOD AND GOUGH

Dougie Ergood rounded out team scoring with a four-over 76 with two front nine birdies on the day Conor Gough finished one shot behind making his only birdie of the round on the par four 13th.

TEAM TOTALS

Charlotte posted a four-under round of 284 improving by four shots from Sunday to Monday. The Niners climbed to as high as a tie for third during the round before falling back to their ninth-place position. A three-way tie for first carries into the final round Tuesday with Missouri, ETSU and Georgia Southern all at -17 with Cincinnati just two strokes behind.

FINAL ROUND TUESDAY

Tee time for Tuesday’s final round begins at 8:30 am eastern off the front nine with College of Charleston and FGCU. Live scoring will be available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.