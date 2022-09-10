Park/Ownbey Share Seven-Way Lead for First; Men’s Golf Tied for 4th

DURHAM, NC – Dongjin Park and Carson Ownbey find themselves in a seven-way tie for first individually at four-under par leading the Charlotte men’s golf team into a tie for fourth after 36 holes of the Rod Myers Invitational.

PARK AND OWNBEY AT THE TOP

Park struggled through the opening round despite five birdies shooting a two-over 74. In round two, Park shot 20 spots up the Leaderboard after a six-under 66 with four birdies and an eagle three on the par five ninth. Ownbey shot to the top of the board in round one with a five-under 67 draining a team-best seven birdies in round one. In the second round, Ownbey converted four birdies, two over the final five holes, to shoot a one-over 73.

TRIO OF NINERS

Woodruff followed Park and Ownbey with a three-over 75 dropping three birdies in the first round before adding six more during an even round of 72 in the nightcap. Dougie Ergood and Tanner Guthrie rounded out team scoring on Friday with Ergood draining an eagle on the par five 14th in a three-over 75 topping Guthrie and his four round one birdies shooting a five-over 77. In the second, Ergood topped Guthrie by a shot with three birdies just edging his teammate who had four bogies to go along with 14 pars in a six-over 76.

TEAM TOTALS

Charlotte sits at one-over after day one tied with FGCU in fourth. North Florida and Alabama are tied for the team lead at six-under with Duke just two shots ahead of the Niners. The 49ers are currently second in par five scoring at 18-under and second after making 37 birdies.

FINAL ROUND AWAITS SATURDAY

The 49ers will be paired with FGCU and UNCW for Saturday’s final round in Durham beginning on the front nine at 8:26 am Live scoring will be available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.