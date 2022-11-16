Park Nets Debut England Goal

The final international break of the calendar year brought several proud moments from players within the Everton camp.

Here’s our full breakdown on how the Blues fared away from domestic football.

England (Senior Squad & Under-23s)

It didn’t take long for Jess Park to get off the mark for the Lionesses – 79 seconds to be exact!

The Blues striker was introduced in the closing stages against Japan for Georgia Stanway and slotted home Ebony Salmon’s pass across the face of the goal to make it 4-0 to England.

Park struggled to find the words to articulate her feelings following her maiden international strike, but her pride was obvious.

“I’ve built to this moment for a long time in my career and with us already winning, I wanted to go out and enjoy it,” she said.

“[When the goal went in] it was just a bit of a whirlwind. I thought to myself ‘did that just happen?’

“I’m proud and honored to have represented my country. To score with my second touch is amazing too!”

Her Club teammate Gabby George supported from the stands for the Encounter against Japan, while both were unused substitutes in a 1-1 draw with Norway that followed.

As for the Young Lionesses, Emily Ramsey earned back-to-back clean sheets as England Under-23s enjoyed a 2-0 win over the Netherlands and a goalless draw against Italy, which also resulted in a penalty Shootout win for Mo Marley’s side.

Aggie Beever-Jones also got minutes in the tank, starting against the Dutch, and introduced as a substitute in Rome.

Republic of Ireland

Courtney Brosnan finished a historic year for her Nation on a high as the Irish beat Morocco 4-0 in a friendly held in Marbella, Spain.

The Everton goalkeeper has enjoyed an outstanding run of form for her country, earning her sixth consecutive clean sheet, with her nation’s place at next year’s World Cup Finals already confirmed.

Denmark

Rikke Sevecke started for Denmark in a 2-1 win away in Switzerland, as the Holmgaard Twins – Sara and Karen – were introduced over the course of the second half.

A match against the Netherlands followed with Sevecke starting once more. However, it was the Dutch who came out on top in a 2-0 win for the hosts. Karen Holmgaard made an appearance off the bench to earn more minutes for her country.

Netherlands

After picking up an injury during her last international camp, Katja Snoeijs made her return to international action off the bench in a comfortable 4-0 win over Costa Rica.

The Blues forward was an unused substitute during the win over Denmark.

Italy

It was two narrow defeats for Aurora Galli’s Italy as her Nation was beaten 1-0 by Austria and Northern Ireland.

‘Yaya’ started the Encounter against Austria but was left out of the matchday squad that flew to Belfast.

Sweden

Nathalie Bjorn and Hanna Bennison flew to Australia for a friendly encounter that saw the hosts win 4-0.

Both Everton players began the match in Melbourne.

Australia

It was a successful camp for Clare Wheeler’s Aussies as they enjoyed wins over Sweden and Thailand.

The Everton midfielder trained with the Squad throughout the camp but was an unused substitute for both matches.