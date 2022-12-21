Park Hill Golf Course moves closer toward Denver’s ballot

The Park Hill Golf Course in Denver in 2018. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The legal agreement preventing the Park Hill Golf Course’s redevelopment could end up in voters’ hands next spring.

Driving the news: A ballot measure asking whether to lift the conservation easement on the property was forwarded Tuesday to the full Denver City Council by its land use committee.

Between the lines: The City Council will decide next month whether to add the measure to next spring’s municipal election ballot.

The conservation easement prevents development, requiring the land to be used solely as a golf course.

Why it matters: The conservation easement is the final roadblock for the city and property owner, Westside Investment Partners, for their plan to redevelop the site.

What they’re saying: “Council’s approval of the ballot language [Tuesday] makes clear that there is no third option for the future use of this site,” Kenneth Ho, principal at Westside Investment Partners, said in a statement to Axios Denver.

Ho said Westside intends to Transform the land into Denver’s fourth largest public park, adding he’s confident Voters will choose new Parks and homes over keeping a golf course.

Catch up quick: The city earlier this month approved a vision plan including housing and open space for the site.

Yes, but: Opponents say the conservation easement is supposed to keep the land not just as a golf course, but open space.

What’s next: The Denver City Council will hold a final vote to decide whether to include the easement on the spring ballot on Jan. 23.