Park Hill Golf Course Development Agreement Codifies Open Space Allocation

The hotly contested debate over what to do with the Park Hill Golf Course will take a key step forward on January 23, when the Denver City Council votes on whether to refer a measure to the April ballot that will lift the conservation easement preventing development on the 155 -acre property. That item will first be heard today, December 13, in the council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

More important for those in Denver who will have the Ultimate say on whether the Park Hill property is developed, the session in committee — and later before the full legislative body — will include a vote on a legally binding development agreement for the land.

“One of the reasons the city negotiates development agreements is that it allows us to get more specific agreements than what is required by law, typically,” says Laura Swartz, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Community Planning and Development. The Denver City Council has already approved a Small Area Plan presented by CPD that calls for a mixed-use development on the property with 100 acres of open space.

The development agreement will show Voters prior to the citywide vote in April exactly what the property owner — Westside Investment Partners — is and isn’t promising to do.

So what will Denver get from the Park Hill Golf Course agreement? Here are the most important aspects of the document, which would be signed by both the City of Denver and Westside.

Open Space

The development agreement codifies a promise by the Developer to maintain 100 Acres of the land in Northeast Park Hill as Parks and open space. Upon execution of the agreement, 80 Acres of that land would immediately become city land. Then, as development progresses, the Developer would grant 14.5 additional Acres to the city. Five and a half Acres would remain privately owned by the Developer but would be publicly accessible and subject to an open-space easement.

These stipulations won’t satisfy advocates associated with Save Open Space Denver, which has been pushing against development of any kind on the property and wants to see it turned into a 155-acre municipal park. However, the requirements would satisfy some.

“Sports fields were really important,” Swartz says about what surveyed community members say they would like to see in a new city park on the land, adding that CPD has heard that outdoor courts, active Recreation amenities, community gathering places, playgrounds and splash pools for kids are also on public wish lists.

Of the 100 total acres that will be designated as open space, 25 fall under a flood detention area.

“The plan recommends that the city explore how to integrate the detention area into the park,” Swartz says, adding that a feasibility study is under way to establish a “dual purpose for both Recreation and stormwater detention.”

Westside Investment Partners, which bought the property from the Clayton Trust for $24 million in 2019, will also spend $20 million on Parks and open space improvement, according to the agreement.

Affordable Housing

Westside plans to construct a mixed-use development on the land, combining retail outlets with housing. The development agreement mandates that at least 25 percent of all housing units on the property be income-restricted for 99 years.

“We’ll be checking to see if the affordable housing is being built. And if the affordable housing is not being built along with the rest of the development, then we would not allow any market-rate housing to proceed until the affordable housing catches up,” Swartz says.

Of these income-restricted units, half of the minimum of 550 will be rentals and half will be for sale.

Three hundred of the units will be entry-level homes, mostly geared towards families. There will also be sixty or more affordable senior housing units aimed at Seniors making less than 50 percent, on average, of the area’s median income. Denver’s AMI is currently $82,100 for a one-person household, so 50 percent of that would be $41,050 or less.

Additionally, the property will feature a minimum of forty units of permanent supportive housing, which will include wraparound services, for people making 30 percent of the AMI and below.

There will also be at least 150 rental units affordable to people making, on average, less than 55 percent of the area’s median income.

According to Swartz, these affordability requirements are double what’s currently required by Denver law.

“The development agreement goes into a little bit more detail to make sure that we’re really getting that range of incomes,” Swartz says.

303 ArtWay Heritage Trail

Some of the $20 million that Westside plans to contribute to Parks and open space would also go toward the construction of the 303 ArtWay Heritage Trail along the west side of the planned park, creating a multi-use pathway linking Holly Square, at 34th Avenue and Holly Street, to the 40th and Colorado A Line station.

The trail, which originally came out of discussions between the Urban Land Conservancy and community members, would still require completion on the parts of the route that sit outside the Park Hill Golf Course land.

“And that will help connect the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood through the property to the 40th and Colorado light rail station. It’s a multi-use path, but not for automobiles,” says Swartz. “I do know it will feature local artists. It’s supposed to be a little more than a sidewalk going through. It’s supposed to be a really interesting, culturally responsive trail.”

Block Improvements

The development agreement also specifies that Westside must improve various infrastructure elements in the streets that surround the property. In particular, Westside will have to improve the transition between East 40th Avenue and Albion Street.

“That road, when you turn in, is a curve, and people go really fast around it. We think we can make a Safer intersection for these Neighborhoods by squaring off the intersection,” says Swartz.

The agreement also mandates improvements along Colorado Boulevard at the 35th and 38th avenue intersections.

“Because of the new public park, we anticipate a lot of people wanting to connect on the west side of Colorado,” Swartz says, adding that these improvements would make crossing the street “a lot Safer for people walking and biking.”

And lastly, the development agreement calls for a $4.2 million allocation from Westside to connect Dahlia Street between 38th and 39th avenues.

“Dahlia Street today does not connect north-south. So when you’re thinking about how a park would be laid out on the site, you want to make sure that people coming on the east would have a place to access so that they don ‘t park in those neighborhoods,” Swartz says.

The full development agreement is available below.

