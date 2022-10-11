Park Earns Another Top-10 as Men’s Golf Finishes 7th at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Charlotte men’s golf climbed up two spots to finish seventh at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Tuesday afternoon. Dongjin Park Secured his second top-10 finish of the young season to lead the 49ers.

“We just never could get a full team effort to post four good scores each day to really get into contention,” began Head Coach Ryan Cabbage . “We kind of got going pretty good in round two and got to within striking distance, but kind of stumbled finishing that round off and other than Ben sort of cruising through the final round today, it was an Uphill battle. We couldn’t make up much ground.”

SECOND TOP-10

Park posted an ever par 72 in Tuesday’s final round sitting three-over with six to play. The junior would drop back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15, add one more on 17, and finish with his round of 72.

WOODRUFF MAKES BIG CLIMB

Ben Woodruff made a jump of double digits up the Leaderboard after a team-leading four-under round of 68 Tuesday to finish just outside the top-10. Woodruff started with a birdie on the par four second, eagled the par five fourth and drained two more birdies on the front nine to make the turn at three-under 33. A birdie on 10 and final birdie on the par five 14th sent him to 68. Woodruff played the four par fives at five-under on Tuesday.

FINAL THREE IN TENNESSEE

Dougie Ergood used four birdies in his final circuit around the Blackthorn Club including three-straight to open the back nine shooting 75 (+3). Carson Ownbey and Conor Gough each finished off with a four-over round of 76. Ownbey’s lone birdie came on the par five fourth while Gough drained birdies to start and finish the back nine.

CABBAGE’S THOUGHTS IS AN INDIVIDUAL PLAY

“A solid week for DJ finishing in the top-10. I know he wanted a little more out of that final round today when he had a chance to win individually, but he hung in there with three good birdies in the last few holes of his round today. Ben also was solid this week and had a really good final round to finish in the top-15. Carson is still not 100% healthy. He’s playing through it and he’s certainly a tough kid, but I do think his knee is bothering him more than he would admit and preventing him from swinging the club the way he wants to. On a course like this if you’re having to count over par scores for the team you’re just not going to be able to keep up. Call it what it is but when two guys finish in the bottom 20 in the field you’re just not going to have a chance to win. We’ve got to help these guys get better so we can create some depth in our lineup. Not from a lack of effort or want to play well on their part, just have to play better and that’s my responsibility to help those g Uys get into a position to be more successful.”

FINAL STANDINGS

Cincinnati climbed up three spots to claim the team title with a 15-under-par Tuesday to finish -30 for the event. Charlotte posted a team tournament of one-under par finishing seventh.

FINAL FALL EVENT APPROACHING

The final fall event for the Niners takes place October 21-23 at the Williams Cup in Wilmington.