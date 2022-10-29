Park City takes step to relaunch talks about developing arts and culture district

City Hall has taken a step to relaunch discussions about the possibility of developing an arts and culture district stretching inward from the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard, a move that is expected to return the high-profile project to the public discourse after months of apparent inactivity.

The Municipal government on Monday issued a request for proposals seeking a Consultant to study the feasibility of an arts and culture district. Submittals are due Nov. 14. City Hall is separately seeking a Consultant to develop a plan for Bonanza Park and Snow Creek, located close to the land considered for an arts and culture district. Submittals are also due Nov. 14.

The arts and culture district request for proposals identifies the Kimball Art Center and the Sundance Institute as involved in the project. The two not-for-profit organizations have been envisioned as the Anchors of an arts and culture district since the start of the talks more than five years ago. Supporters of the project will likely be encouraged that the Kimball Art Center and Sundance remain involved after the economic convulsions caused by the pandemic.

The arts and culture district is seen as an especially ambitious City Hall project. An earlier iteration involved the two anchors, 50 Residences that City Hall would operate as rental units in the workforce or otherwise affordable housing program, upward of 12 co-op spaces, creative spaces, a food hall, artist exhibition space and event space. Some of the earlier talks estimated the price at $65 million.

The request for proposals issued by City Hall indicates the “purpose is to assess community sentiment and interest to create a desirable and self-sustaining community redevelopment project on City owned land.” The selected Consultant will be tasked with examining “community support for a mixed-use district that may include cultural assets, public spaces, community housing, and local support commercial.”

“Previously, (Park City) and its partners engaged in extensive feasibility and construction analysis and participated in many design and Architectural charrettes. Ultimately, we did not move forward due to COVID-19 uncertainty and escalating construction costs,” the request for proposals says, adding the work covered in the current request “is intended to build upon previous efforts.”

City Hall, the request for proposals says, wants to “reconvene a team of experts to reassess community sentiment, reconsider previous feasibility analysis, and reevaluate economic, development, and governance structure.”

The upcoming work will be undertaken with a different slate of elected officials than the roster that previously held discussions about the project. Mayor Nann Worel and Park City Councilors Tana Toly, Jeremy Rubell and Ryan Dickey — a City Council majority — took office in early 2022, although Worel addressed the arts and culture district in her previous role as a member of the City Council.

“We are very excited to initiate two important land use planning efforts in the Bonanza Park/Snow Creek area. The City-owned site, in particular, has so much potential to transform and compliment the surrounding neighborhoods. We recognize the need to reconvene with our residents, local businesses, and non-profit partners and have authentic conversations about our future,” Park City Manager Matt Dias said in a prepared statement at the request of The Park Record.

A district like the one envisioned is seen by supporters as something that will further secure Park City’s reputation as an arts destination as well as a project that will help diversify the economy.