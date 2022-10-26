Park City Council to review Kimball Arts Festival contract, “fractional ownership”

The Park City Council meets Thursday and could approve plans for a winter Transit to Trails program in Bonanza Flat, among other items.

The program would be similar to the transit service the city offers to hikers and bikers during the summer, shuttling them up to Bonanza Flat, which was preserved in 2017.

The difference in the winter service is that because of snow and road conditions, the city needs to use the private Twisted Branch Road, which provides access to the Red Cloud subdivision near Empire Pass.

The owner of the road, along with the Empire Pass Master Owners Association, have agreed to allow temporary access for public transit this winter.

The program would be limited by weather conditions. Staff are not recommending running the program in January and February, when snow is heavy and grooming is difficult at roughly 9,000 feet in elevation.

Heinrich Deters, the city’s trails and open space manager, explained the service.

“And so the way this would work, if the council approves it tomorrow night, is similar to the summer program,” Deters said.

“So we’ve got some private shuttles, you can make a reservation. They would pick you up there at the Bonanza Park district, and run about four or five a day, four or five times a week, up to Bonanza Flat. You could go access the open space and then get a ride down.”

Deters said the tough part will be monitoring the conditions day in and day out.

In other items, the council could vote on an Ordinance targeting the “fractional ownership” home ownership model popularized by real estate firm Pacaso.

The proposed Ordinance would ban that type of use in specific parts of the city, matching existing zoning requirements for timeshares and private residence clubs.

City staff wants additional time to study specific zones and whether the use fits. A map of where fractional ownership would be banned can be found here.

The council will also review the contract for the Kimball Arts Festival, which expired this year.

Additionally, on the table for approval is a memorandum of understanding on a path forward to potentially create a new Park City Seniors Center and affordable senior housing in Old Town.

The meeting Thursday begins at 5 pm in council chambers at the Marsac Building.

