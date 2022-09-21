Parity abounds in District 4-6A, as nationally ranked Byron Nelson loses twice

The last week made one thing abundantly clear. District 4-6A is the most competitive district in the Dallas area in volleyball.

A week ago, Trophy Club Byron Nelson was No. 14 in the MaxPreps national rankings and had won 18 matches in a row. A week later, Byron Nelson is 2-2 in 4-6A play after losing back-to-back five-set matches to Keller Fossil Ridge and Keller.

In the 25-22, 13-25, 26-28, 25-22, 15-13 loss to unranked Fossil Ridge, Byron Nelson (28-3) lost despite a combined 49 kills from Sydnee Peterson, MaxPreps preseason first-team All -American Samantha Hoppes and Kylie Kleckner. Byron Nelson also lost to District 4-6A’s Southlake Carroll in nondistrict play before avenging that loss in its district opener.

Keller (17-11), last year’s Class 6A state runner-up, is also 2-2 in 4-6A after losing to Northwest Eaton 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 17-25, 15-12 on Friday. USC pledge Leah Ford, who hadn’t played since Aug. 12 because of a torn abdominal muscle, returned for Keller and had a team-high 17 kills and six blocks in the loss to Eaton.

At that point, Keller had lost five of his last seven matches. But it put that aside and beat Byron Nelson 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 22-25, 15-12 on Tuesday, holding off a Byron Nelson team that is ranked No. 11 in the state.

This appears to be a district where anyone can beat anyone on any given night. The parity in the district is much different from a year ago, when Keller went 12-0 in the district and Eaton finished second at 10-2.

Eaton (17-14 overall) leads 4-6A at 4-0 and is one match ahead of surprising Keller Central (25-11, 3-1). Byron Nelson and Keller are part of a four-way tie for third with Fossil Ridge (17-13) and Southlake Carroll (13-16).

Eaton joined the Class 6A area rankings after beating then-No. 10 Keller. Eaton also owns a win over Defending 5A state Champion Lovejoy, which is ranked No. 1 in the state in 5A.

Eaton has a tough schedule coming up, as it hosts Fossil Ridge on Friday before playing Southlake Carroll and Byron Nelson after that.

