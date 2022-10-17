Parishes reach out to young adults in creative ways

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Angelus Virata needed a way for young adults of her Parish to gather safely outside and stay engaged, so she started organizing kickball meet-ups with the Baltimore Basilica Young Adults (BBYA).

From left, Angelus Virata, Kristen Garguilo and Kodi Bear enjoy a 2021 hike with Baltimore Basilica Young Adults. (Courtesy Baltimore Basilica)

“We had to use creative evangelization,” said Virata, director of evangelization for the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. “The number of young adults at the Basilica actually increased during the pandemic.”

Fast forward two years, and more than 100 young adults from parishes across the Archdiocese of Baltimore participated in a kickball tournament Coordinated by Virata Sept. 10 at St. Mary’s Seminary in Roland Park. About 75 of them gathered for a morning Mass in the Seminary Chapel and others prayed the Rosary together. Auxiliary Bishop Bruce Lewandowski, C.Ss.R., rolled the first pitch to start off the tournament.

The competition, which organizers hope will become an annual event, is just one example of the many creative ways parishes are reaching out to young adults who often feel Forgotten by the church or who struggle to find like-minded people of faith.

From Theology on Tap sessions to outdoor adventures, parishes are trying to let young adults know they have a home in the Catholic Church.

Peter Gandt, Sean Gallagher, Kristen Garguilo and Jennifer Gervasio share a break on a 2021 hiking trip with Baltimore Basilica Young Adults. (Courtesy Baltimore Basilica)

Chris Pietrowski graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg in 2021 and will start at the Baltimore County Police Academy in December. After returning home from college, he learned there were no young adult offerings at his home parish, Holy Rosary in Fells Point. His Priest Suggested he check out BBYA, and he has been attending events, including the kickball tournament, for a couple months now.

The church could definitely make some improvements when it comes to reaching out to young adults,” said Pietrowski, 23. “I think they need to be more present on social media, and in the parishes. Doing things like putting out a sign-up sheet after Mass to see if others might be interested in joining a young adult group and go from there.”

Virata said many of the BBYA members are not from Baltimore, but moved here for school or work. They are mostly single and between 18 and 39. The group hosts a lot of outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking and camping, and it always incorporates the faith.

Each week, BBYA also hosts P3 Baltimore – “Prayer, Penance and Pub” – at the basilica. This consists of eucharistic adoration, reflection, confession and Benediction, along with a talk by a guest speaker. After church, participants head to a nearby restaurant for pizza and socializing.

Baltimore Frassati Fellowship is another local group for young adults based at Ss. Philip and James in Homewood. It hosts events such as retreats, film nights, hikes, outdoor field days and game nights.

Joseph Kurek, a junior at UMBC, enjoys a Sept. 10 kickball tournament at St. Mary’s Seminary in Roland Park that attracted more than 100 players. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Every Sunday after the 10:30 am Mass, Frassati meets for coffee hour, with a full brunch on the first Sunday of the month. It also hosts weekend social events every other month. Approximately 40 to 50 young adults come to events regularly.

“A lot of young adults are looking for personal connection and friendship with people who share their beliefs and values,” said Dominican Father Ambrose Arralde, Frassati chaplain. “The faith is not meant to be lived in isolation as an abstract ideal. That is not what people are looking for. They experience a vivacity to the faith when they can walk together on their faith journey.”

Beth Mayr, director of evangelization at Catholic Community of South Baltimore, said the Parish has about 200 active participants in its young adult ministry, although not all members come to each event. They gather for Scripture studies, reading groups, socials, “Church’s Night Out” at local restaurants and larger events such as Oktoberfest.

Mayr said her pastorate takes an Intergenerational approach, welcoming interested older people to events geared towards young adults.

Young adults take in a Baltimore Orioles game this summer. (Courtesy Baltimore Basilica)

“The neighborhood is full of young adults, and they bring new energy and fresh ideas, and they are our future,” she said, “but we also want to keep the traditions of the older folks in the church who taught us when we were growing up.”

In Clarksville, St. Louis Parish also has a robust young adult ministry. According to Luisa Palting, director of youth and young adult ministry, the parish’s group for college students, College Connection Ministry, has about 80 to 100 registered students per year. It offers winter-break gatherings and a retreat. Young adult leaders also do campus visits to the local college members to catch up and deliver care packages once each semester.

“The life of the church needs their energy, enthusiasm and perspective,” Palting said. “It’s also important to remind young adults that during this highly evolving life stage that there is a rock, a dependable constant in their lives: the church.” CR

Get involved

The following are just a few of the active young adult groups in the archdiocese:

Baltimore Basilica Young Adults (BBYA)

facebook.com/groups/bmorebasilicayoungadults

Instagram: @bmorebasilica_youngadults

Baltimore Frassati Fellowship

Ss. Philip and James, Homewood

baltimorefrassati.org

Catholic Community of South Baltimore

southbaltcatholic.org/young-adult

Instagram: @sobocatholic

ChristLife Young Adults (CLYA)

clya.org

facebook.com/ChristLifeYA/events

St. Louis, Clarksville

stlouisparish.org/fellowship/cyam

St. Mary’s Youth and Young Adult Ministry, Annapolis

facebook.com/groups/AACatholicYoungAdults

Instagram: @aac.youngadults

Archdiocesan Office of Family, Youth and Young Adult Ministry

archbalt.org/evangelization/family-youth-and-young-adult-ministry

