Parisa Ghaderi artist talk, reception planned

Visual artist, designer, curator, filmmaker, and Educator Parisa Ghaderi of Tehran, Iran will deliver an artist talk from 5-7 pm, Dec. 6 at the reception for her exhibition, I died and only missed a few minutes of the world.at the F. Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center, Room 103.

The exhibition runs through Dec. 12.

Ghaderi earned her BA in Visual Communications from Art and Architecture University in Tehran, and her MFA in Art and Design from the University of Michigan. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, from New York to Australia to Spain and France and Austria.

She has also won numerous awards for her short films.

Regarding her current exhibition, a video haiku series, “I juxtaposed a video I shot with a found footage of a natural disaster in the wild,” Ghaderi said. “The inspiration comes from a short clip I watched on NPR’s Instagram of the toxic cloud formations in Bogota, which I first read as an installation or a piece of art. The Poetic nature of these toxic foams moving across the city made me think of all the Poetry to death and life, despite it being eerie and dramatic.

“I believe the videotaped death negates death as a simple terminal and brings attention to how it enriches our lives. In the end, everything perishes except life.”

Ghaderi invites gallery goers to participate in the exhibition by writing their responses on the gallery walls with pencil.