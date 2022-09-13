Paris Saint-Germain, Messi, in Israel for soccer match against Maccabi Haifa

French League winners Paris Saint-Germain, together with superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar, are scheduled to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, a day ahead of their game against Israeli Premier League Champions Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, as part of the UEFA Champions League competition.

As excitement grows in Israel among soccer fans, some have reportedly agreed to pay high sums to attend the event.

According to a report by Ynetnews on Monday, one fan said he paid 2,500 shekels (750 dollars) for a single ticket.

“I was looking for a ticket at all costs, and I was willing to pay any price to see Lionel Messi at Sammy Ofer, and I’m not even a Maccabi Haifa fan. I know this is an outrageous price, but I couldn’t miss such an opportunity,” the fan reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the Israel Police has issued a warning to fans to avoid ticket scalpers, who have been known to sell the same ticket to different fans, creating a no-entry risk for unlucky purchasers.

On July 31, PSG played at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield stadium against fellow French team Nantes, defeating them 4-0 in the French Super Cup tournament.