Paris, Legends at Golf de Saint-Cloud course

Costantino Rocca will take part in the Legends Open de France Hosted by Jean Van de Velde, the Legends Tour tournament scheduled from 15 to 17 September on the Golf de Saint-Cloud course in Paris.

Legends Open de France, schedule

The blue, born in 1956 from Bergamo, is the first Italian to have played in the Ryder Cup and has three participations in the event (1993, 1995 and 1997) which sees Europe and the USA challenge each other with two successes (1995 and 1997 ).

In addition to winning two tournaments on the Legends Tour, he has 17 titles in total as a pro, including five on the European Tour (now DP World Tour) and a historic second place at the 1995 Open Championship (when surrendered only to the play -off to the American John Daly).

Rocca will face, among others, Ian Woosman (winner of the Masters in 1991) and James Kingston, third in the order of Merit of the circuit. Absent, however, Padraig Harrington, leader of the ‘money list’ Inaugurated in 1913, the Golf de Saint-Cloud is a private club with two 18-hole courses, located in the municipalities of Garches, Rueil-Malmaison and Vaucresson, in the immediate vicinity of Paris.

The Eiffel Tower, which stands in alignment with 8 du Vert and 18 du Jaune, offers a magnificent view of Paris.

Designed by Harry Shapland Colt, the first true golf architect, the Green course has hosted the French Open 14 times.

