Paris Johnson Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more on Ohio State OT

Ohio State Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. One of the nation’s best Offensive lineman throughout high school, Johnson made his presence known for the Buckeyes last season, starting all 13 games at right guard for the FBS’ top-ranked offense.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Johnson, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 315

: 315 Hometown : Cincinnati

: Cincinnati Interesting fact: Has written several articles for The LanternOhio State’s student newspaper.

Position: Well. 3 OT | Overall: Well. 23

high school: Princeton (Cincinnati)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9953)

National: 9 | OT: 1 | Ohio: 1 | All time: 192

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), two-time All-American (USA Today), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), two-time first-team All- State (OHSAA), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Paris Johnson Jr.’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College Accolades



Honors

2021: All-Big Ten second team (coaches) and third team (media)

Notable statistics

2021: Started all 13 games

Initial Scouting report

“Johnson has exposure playing both guard and tackle during his career with the Buckeyes. He is quick out of his stance and does a good job of sealing backside blocks. Johnson blocks with good leverage in the run game and uses his hands well to forklift Defenders . He can do a better job of dropping Anchor and absorbing contact. The Cincinnati native looks for work when disengaged and drives his feet on contact.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards