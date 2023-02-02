Paris 2024 Olympic Games full schedule and day-by-day competitions

Looking for information on when your favorite sport or preferred event is on Olympic Games Paris 2024? We’ve got you covered.

The Organizing Committee first unveiled the sport-by-sport competition session schedule last July to mark two years to go to the Games.

One notable change from previous Olympic Games is the addition of an extra day to the swimming schedule, meaning there will be action in athletics, artistic gymnastics and swimming – three of the most anticipated sports worldwide – on the same day on both 3 and 4 August 2024.

Check out the day-by-day guide to all 329 medal events below. The schedule information here should be considered preliminary and not definitive; the competition schedule is subject to change until the end of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

All times listed here are Paris time (Central European Summer Time), except where indicated otherwise.

CEST is 1 hour ahead of British Summer Time, 2 hours ahead of UTC, 6 hours ahead of North American Eastern Daylight Time, and 9 hours ahead of North American Pacific Daylight Time. It is 3 hours 30 minutes behind India Standard Time, 8 hours behind Australian Eastern Standard Time, and 10 hours behind New Zealand Standard Time.