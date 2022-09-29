Parents get a night out, and so do the kids with ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out – News

ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out provides fun and enriching hands-on arts activities for children ages 5-12 — while the adults enjoy select performances at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Imagine an evening of exciting entertainment presented by award-winning artists, with a fun evening of activities for children. ArtPlay is offering child care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Oct. 21, Dec. 11 and April 6.

ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out provides cool, creative activities for children ages 5-12. While adults enjoy a night out, children will participate in hands-on arts activities led by ArtPlay teaching artists.

Parents can purchase Kids Night Out for an evening on their own or in conjunction with upcoming performances presented by the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Kids Night Out is $35 for the first child and $10 for each additional child. Reservations are available now; space is limited. For reservations or questions, contact Traci Roller at [email protected] All Kids Night Out opportunities are free with Friends and Family Membership; limit two kids per membership.

Upcoming ASC performances featuring ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out include:

Rosanne Cash, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 pm performance with 7:30 pm drop-off at ArtPlay.

The Punch Brothers and Béla Fleck, Sunday, Dec. 11, 6 pm performance with 5:30 pm drop-off at ArtPlay.

John Paul White with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Wednesday, April 6, 2023, 7 pm performance with 6:30 pm drop-off at ArtPlay.

More dates will be available through the season in 2023.

ArtPlay is located at 1006 19th St. South, Birmingham, Alabama, in the beautifully renovated Victorian Johnson House. ArtPlay is at the root of UAB Arts’ mission, to make arts accessible to the broadest possible audience and cultivate an understanding of and appreciation for the arts. ArtPlay is committed to providing quality art programming for all ages with renowned artists and exciting opportunities for artistic growth and development. Arts classes are offered each fall and spring, with summer camps for children in summer and special events, workshops, family days and more offered throughout the year. Read more at alysstephens.org/connect/artplay-house.