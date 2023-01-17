Parents disagree about allegations against Hamilton ISD basketball Coach

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) – Some people thought the Hamilton ISD school board would discuss girls’ basketball Coach Patrick Blount’s allegations, but it didn’t happen at the Monday night meeting.

Some parents accused Blount of making inappropriate comments towards players like mentioning their bras or belittling them.

Millie Shinn said her daughter used to play for Blount and was a dedicated player on the team.

“She is that kid where basketball was her passion, it was her love. She played basketball since she was an itty bitty,” said Shinn.

Shinn said the verbal abuse was too much for her daughter in 2019 so she chose to quit her senior year.

The mother said she even filed a complaint with the district in 2019 and several other parents followed suit.

“There was an intense where she was told that she was too stupid to pick it up. There was no time to explain it to her, so unfortunately, those types of comments really did affect her,” said Shinn.

However, some parents said their daughters had nothing but great things to say about Blount.

“He doesn’t belittle the girls, he’s not affecting their character or making them question their self-worth when he is there coaching them. He is correcting their actions on the basketball court, which is what coaches do,” said one parent.

Shinn said even though some may have had positive experiences, that doesn’t take away from her story.

“We almost act like when we have a concern, if they file a grievance, that they’re the problem. We want to fix the problem, but that’s not the real issue at hand. We’re not fixing the issues,” said Shinn.

Shinn said she used to be on the school board and understands investigations take time, but she wants something done before another player gets hurt.

“The board can’t have intimate knowledge during steps one or two, so they have to wait so they can stay objective. If you’re taking seven to ten days per time, these can take a long time. That process is exhausting when you’re the parent and you’re fighting for your child,” said Shinn, “So if those kids are falling through the cracks, who else are falling through the cracks, and can we change?”

Officials said the investigation is still at level one where the school’s principal is involved.

They said the school board can’t get involved in the investigation until it reaches level three.

Administration said Coach Blount is still on administrative leave and there’s no word for how long.

