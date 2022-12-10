“Paredes Got a Yellow”: NFL Fans React as Insane Scenes in Global Event Frustrates Aaron Rodgers’ Best Buddy for a Strange Reason Amidst High Drama

The NFL is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. But when the soccer World Cup is on, even the hardcore NFL fans keep an eye out. When Argentina took on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the mega-event, one of NFL icon Aaron Rodgers’ friends was left frustrated for a strange reason. Pat McAfee tweeted out his frustration during the game that witnessed some unprecedented scenes. Argentina knocked out the Netherlands to progress to the last four, but the game made headlines for a different reason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL fans react to the frustration of Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee watched Lionel Messi’s Argentina knock out the Netherlands to stay in the hunt for the FIFA World Cup trophy. But a Brawl between the two teams drew a reaction from former Indianapolis Colts punter McAfee. McAfee tweeted out as the players from the two teams squared off in an unprecedented jabbing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The NFL fans reacted to the scenes and most of them felt that this should happen more often. Some explained what happened to those who didn’t understand while the sport also got some new fans from the NFL community. A fan pinpointed a yellow card for the start of the brawl.

This fan finds the Brawl more entertaining than the game itself.

But for this fan, it was really weak.

The Brawl makes this fan want to watch it.

This fan would be a bigger soccer fan if these things happened more often.

A fan points out why the FIFA World Cup is not the Soccer Lombardi.

The Brawl ensued between the two teams after tensions boiled over in the high-stakes game.

The Brawl

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 88th minute of the 90th High Stakes encounter. A 2-1 score and someone could cut the tension with a knife. And then it just boiled over to create some unprecedented scenes that prompted reactions even from Pat McAfee and the NFL world.

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes kicked the ball towards the opposing team’s dugout after foul-tackling Dutch defender Nathan Akè with two minutes of regular time to go. The kick prompted the Dutch to react, and a full-scale Brawl broke out between the two teams. After the referee managed to separate the feuding sides, he gave a yellow card warning to Paredes and Dutch Attacker Steven Berghuis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Argentina won the game in the penalty Shootout after the Dutch leveled the score in the dying moments of the game. But it did show a new side of soccer to the NFL world.

Watch This Story: Depleted Aaron Rodgers heads back to distraught Packers Locker room after another injury Blow against the Eagles