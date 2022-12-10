“Paredes Got a Yellow”: NFL Fans React as Insane Scenes in Global Event Frustrates Aaron Rodgers’ Best Buddy for a Strange Reason Amidst High Drama
Argentina knocked out the Netherlands to progress to the last four, but the game made headlines for a different reason.
NFL fans react to the frustration of Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee watched Lionel Messi’s Argentina knock out the Netherlands to stay in the hunt for the FIFA World Cup trophy. But a Brawl between the two teams drew a reaction from former Indianapolis Colts punter McAfee. McAfee tweeted out as the players from the two teams squared off in an unprecedented jabbing.
HOLY SHIT BIG TIME BRAWL IN THE SOCCER LOMBARDI
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2022
The NFL fans reacted to the scenes and most of them felt that this should happen more often. Some explained what happened to those who didn’t understand while the sport also got some new fans from the NFL community. A fan pinpointed a yellow card for the start of the brawl.
This fan finds the Brawl more entertaining than the game itself.
At least something more entertaining than soccer.
— Shaun (@ShaunMoore) December 9, 2022
But for this fan, it was really weak.
The Brawl makes this fan want to watch it.
That makes me want to watch what the heck
— scott bonar (@scottbonar5) December 9, 2022
This fan would be a bigger soccer fan if these things happened more often.
If this happened more in soccer I’d be a bigger fan
— Wendell Stamps (@Delecast) December 9, 2022
A fan points out why the FIFA World Cup is not the Soccer Lombardi.
suuuure ‘soccer lombardi’… unless american football has league in every country, has intercontinental club competition, played in olympics, then we should call superbowl Winner as just another ‘domestic cup winner, not ‘world champ’ 😂
— M. Bintang HP (@mbintanghp) December 9, 2022
The Brawl ensued between the two teams after tensions boiled over in the high-stakes game.
The Brawl
The 88th minute of the 90th High Stakes encounter. A 2-1 score and someone could cut the tension with a knife. And then it just boiled over to create some unprecedented scenes that prompted reactions even from Pat McAfee and the NFL world.
Argentina’s Leandro Paredes kicked the ball towards the opposing team’s dugout after foul-tackling Dutch defender Nathan Akè with two minutes of regular time to go. The kick prompted the Dutch to react, and a full-scale Brawl broke out between the two teams. After the referee managed to separate the feuding sides, he gave a yellow card warning to Paredes and Dutch Attacker Steven Berghuis.
Argentina won the game in the penalty Shootout after the Dutch leveled the score in the dying moments of the game. But it did show a new side of soccer to the NFL world.
