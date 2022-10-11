Paramount+’s new features are perfect for soccer fans

Paramount+’s new features allow fans to pause and rewind live games.

With the streaming service Paramount+, you are now able to use the new functionality for UEFA Champions League games. If you miss a key moment, you can rewind the live action. Or if you need to step away from the screen, you can pause the action and resume it when you return. You can also fast forward to the live action.

Availability of Paramount+’s new features

As of press time, the Paramount+ feature is available on the following devices:

Roku

Desktop/laptop

Apple TV

iOS and Android

Android TV, and

Amazon Fire TV

This new development is a welcome relief for soccer fans. With Paramount+ priced at $4.99 per month, it’s one of the most affordable streaming services for soccer fans. However, it was missing basic functionality. Hence, with the addition of pause and rewind, it’s now effectively complete. However, there are a few other features we would love to see on Paramount+.

Positive changes for the future

Given that CBS Sports recently renewed its rights to the UEFA Champions League through 2030, the new features are going to satisfy soccer fans for several more years of action.

Each year, Paramount+ features more than 2,000 soccer games. In addition to the Champions League, Paramount+ has the rights to Serie A, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Asian Football Confederation, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying, NWSL, Scottish Premiership and many other competitions. Those other ones include Argentine league, Brasileirao league, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, among others.

On-screen message on Paramount+ to inform users of the new features.

With Paramount+, you can also access tens of thousands of episodes from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel, as well as hundreds of iconic movies from Paramount Pictures.

It also features NFL, college football, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA Tour and more sports.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Zoonar