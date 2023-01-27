Paramount Center for the Arts Searching For New Executive Director

(KNSI) – Bob Johnson is stepping down as executive director of the Paramount Center for the Arts this summer.

He joined the organization after 44 years in healthcare, first in Ann Arbor, Michigan then at the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center in St. Cloud. While Johnson was executive director the Theater replaced all 804 seats and secured a multi-million dollar gift that added stability to the organization’s financial future.

The Board of Directors has begun looking for a replacement. Johnson is not leaving St. Cloud. He continues to serve several area Nonprofits in various capacities. The 74-year-old will remain as the chair of the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance, board member with the Good Earth Food Co-Op, and a trustee at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Johnson says, “I have been inspired by so many and their love of art and entertainment and recognition of its importance in our lives. This is a tough decision, but it is time for a change for the organization and for me.” Johnson’s last day with the Paramount Center for the Arts is August 31st.

