Paramount Center for the Arts announces Bob Johnson’s departure

On Wednesday, Bob Johnson, 74, has announced that he will step down from his role as Executive Director of the Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA). He plans to leave his role at the PCA on August 31..

Johnson came to the Paramount in January of 2015 after 44 years in health care, first as an administrative director at the Michigan Heart Institute in Ann Arbor and then in 1992 as Executive Director of what is now the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center in St. Cloud .

“Whether staff, the Board of Directors, artists, performers, volunteers or the public, I have been inspired by so many and their love of art and entertainment and recognition of its importance in our lives. This is a tough decision, but it is time for a change for the organization and for me,” Johnson said.

