Paramount Center for the Arts announces Bob Johnson’s departure

On Wednesday, Bob Johnson, 74, has announced that he will step down from his role as Executive Director of the Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA). He plans to leave his role at the PCA on August 31..

Johnson came to the Paramount in January of 2015 after 44 years in health care, first as an administrative director at the Michigan Heart Institute in Ann Arbor and then in 1992 as Executive Director of what is now the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center in St. Cloud .

“Whether staff, the Board of Directors, artists, performers, volunteers or the public, I have been inspired by so many and their love of art and entertainment and recognition of its importance in our lives. This is a tough decision, but it is time for a change for the organization and for me,” Johnson said.

“I have a fairly large family. I have four kids, their spouses, and soon to have 12 grandchildren. I have some brothers. I spend good time with them now but I’m going to spend more time with them,” Johnson told the Times.

During his tenure at the PCA, Johnson was responsible for a number of notable achievements including: a successful fundraising campaign to replace the 804 seats in the theater; continued growth of the organizations’ fund balance, including securing a multi-million dollar gift that will provide access to the arts for many and stabilize the art center’s future for years to come; leading the organization through the covid-19 pandemic; organizing a year-long celebration of the theater’s 100th anniversary in 2021, including a new public art piece, “Write On,” and continued personal involvement throughout the community, connecting the art center with the people it serves.

Between now and August, the Executive Committee of the PCA’s Board of Directors will consider its options for Johnson’s replacement. Johnson plans to continue his involvement in the community as the Chair of the Downtown Alliance, board member of the Good Earth Food Co-Op and trustee at the Cathedral of St. Mary.

“I never use the word retirement. I always use the word or moving on because I believe in life long learning and the excitement of meeting new people and working on new projects,” Johnson said. “I’ll probably do it as long as I can.”