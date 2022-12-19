Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort Completes $40 Million Renovation

Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort, owned and managed by Meliá Hotels International, announced its reopening following a $40 million renovation designed to enhance the guest experience throughout every area of ​​the resort.

Located on the Dominican Republic’s Bávaro Beach, the all-inclusive Punta Cana resort sports 596 newly designed suites with 58 swim-up suites and refreshed adults-only areas. All suites are bathed in bright natural light, pairing rustic wood furnishings with earth tones to create relaxation and serenity. Ranging from 516 to 1,614 square feet, accommodations offer spacious living areas, furnished balconies or terraces with garden or ocean views. Guests also have access to 11 swimming pools, along with a world-class spa and fitness center.

The resort also unveiled nine newly-designed restaurant concepts offering a wide variety of culinary experiences from Asian, Mexican, Italian, and others. Two restaurants, Flora and Malva, feature adults-only dining.

In addition to four other Dominican island resort destinations, Paradisus Palma Real is also debuting new guest experiences. Nikté at Paradisus by Meliá proves an elevated suite experience including premium room categories, turndown service, premium minibar, personal destination concierge, priority dinner reservations and a water ritual at YHI Spa.

Guests at any Paradisus by Meliá resort have access to the more intimate adult-only Oasis of The Reserve. This resort features secluded areas, private beaches, pools, lounges, and a variety of elevated restaurant offerings. The Reserve has been completely renovated, offering 152 spacious suites, a private restaurant featuring Mediterranean cuisine, concierge and turn-down services and an exclusive private check-in and check-out.

Guests of both Nikté and The Reserve can also experience Paradisus’ new Immersive program, Destination Inclusive. New to the all-inclusive market, the program is designed to connect guests to local communities and its surrounding nature. The experience immerses guests into the most remote areas of a destination to explore true local connections.

Nearby Cocotal Golf & Country Club has revamped its 42,000 square foot convention center. With all new decor and design, the center offers 12 unique meeting rooms with facilities to accommodate groups of all sizes. Offering indoor and outdoor function venues, meetings and events at the resort include five-star catering, bilingual staff, hostess service, modern AV equipment, filming/recording by request, and new-edge-blending technology.

Nightly rates at Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort start at $399 per night, Nikté, at $435 per night and The Reserve, at $499 per night. For more information, visit Melia.com.

