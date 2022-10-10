Paradise City Arts Festival hosts 28th annual event

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – The Paradise City Arts Festival wrapped up its 28th annual event Monday. It’s one of the most celebrated art shows in the northeast.

The three-day festival happens twice a year and hosts more than 200 artists annually at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton. ​Visitors go for the handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, as well as the food and live entertainment.

Director and founder Linda Post said despite not having any shows in 2020 and only hosting one show in fall of 2021, the festival maintained its larger crowds.

“People were so excited to have us back,” Post said. “The attendees who come here, we get about 10,000 every season. They find this to be such an uplifting place. It makes them smile. It makes them happy.”

Post said the return of the festival without restrictions this year was big for artists because it helped create a stronger connection with the community.

“Every artist has a story and these are really creative, imaginative people,” Post said. “And you wanna hear why they did what they did? How they did what they did? What technique did they use? It’s just so fascinating and you then you get to take a little piece of that art home with you as well.”

The Paradise City Arts Festival will return in Spring of 2023 during Memorial Day weekend and artists looking to sign up can do so on their website.​