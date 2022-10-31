Paradise Bound: Women’s Golf at Pac-12 Preview

Ariz. – Sun Devil Women’s Golf will finish the Fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule with a trip to Hawaii for the Pac-12 Preview, running Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua Kona.

Arizona State looks to capitalize on the momentum built from the Stanford Intercollegiate, where they improved each day culminating in a four-spot jump during the final round. Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye ‘s team travels to Paradise for this next tournament, as the Maroon & Gold make their 10th appearance as a program at this event. They are joined by some strong competition, as the entire Pac-12 is in the field in addition to Hawaii.

The three-day event begins Monday, with the field undergoing a shotgun start at 10:30 AM MST. The final event of the Fall will present another challenge for the already battle-tested Sun Devils, who remain a Consensus Top-25 team. Follow the action via live scoring provided at the following link.

COACH’S CORNER

“This is always one of the team’s favorite trips of the season,” Coach Farr-Kaye remarked. “We are so lucky that our administration rewards our student-athletes for all the hard work by letting them have experiences like this.”

“The golf course is extremely beautiful and we will be ready to play it,” Coach Farr-Kaye added. “We came here with a focused Mindset and strive to continue getting better every day.”

THE FIELD

Arizona State will get a taste of what the Pac-12 Championship, which is Hosted at Papago Golf Club this year, as all 11 Pac-12 teams have made the trip to Nanea Golf Club. This presents a measuring stick opportunity, as the Sun Devils compete in arguably the nation’s best conference. Arizona State is one of five Top-25 teams in this event, highlighted by No. 1 Stanford and No. 6 Oregon. Well. 13 Arizona and No. 19 USC came in just ahead of No. 22 Arizona State, with No. 28 UCLA Barely missing the Top-25. California, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, and host school Hawaii round out the 12-team field.



GOLFSTAT TOP-25 TEAMS

Well. 1 Stanford

Well. 6 Oregon

Well. 13 Arizona

Well. 19 U.S.C

Well. 22 Arizona State

Well. 28 UCLA

In addition to the team Talented in Hawaii this week, there is plenty of individual star power. Nine of Golfstat’s Top-50 Golfers are in the field, as the Sun Devils will compete against some of the top contenders for the national championship. THE LINEUP

Arizona State boasts one of the Deepest and most Talented rosters in the country, making Qualifying for the lineup extremely competitive. The team’s top-ranked golfer will also slot in at the No. 1 spot, as Ashley Menne occupies the top spot. Freshman Beth Coulter had her best Qualifying of the season and will be the No. 2 this week. Grace Summerhays comes in at No. 3, while Calynne Rosholt is right behind her at No. 4. The top four have been in the lineup in each of the four Fall tournaments. Paula Schulz-Hanssen is back in the lineup out of the No. 5 spot, making her third appearance of the season. Here is how the Sun Devils will begin their day tomorrow.

TEE TIMES

All Sun Devils will tee off at 10:30 AM MST as part of a shotgun start

Ashley Menne – Hole 6

Beth Coulter – Hole 7

Grace Summerhays – Hole 8

Calynne Rosholt – Hole 9

Paula Schulz-Hanssen – Hole 10

THE COURSE

Since the Inaugural event in 2013, the Pac-12 Preview has been permanently hosted at the Nanea Golf Club located in Kailua Kona on the island of Hawaii. The Par-73, 6,449-yard private course opened in 2003. Billionaires Charles Schwab and George Roberts partnered up to create the club located on the slopes of Mount Hualalai.

HISTORY AT THE PAC-12 PREVIEW

The Sun Devils are extremely familiar with the Pac-12 Preview, as they have participated in all nine previous editions of the event. Back in 2019, Coach Farr-Kaye’s team finished in third place behind Top-10 performances from Raquel Olmos and Alexandra Forsterling . As a team, the Maroon & Gold posted a 869 (-7), the lowest-ever by the program at the Pac-12 Preview. They took home the team title in 2016, as Sophia Zeeb , Linnea Strom and Monica Vaughn all placed in the Top-10. Arizona State rode a strong effort from Strom to a second-place finish in the 2015 Pac-12 Preview, earning second-place in the individual standings thanks to her score of 215 (-4). A Sun Devil has yet to win an individual title at the Pac-12 Preview.

SUN DEVILS IN THE RANKINGS

The Sun Devils have faced one of the nation’s toughest schedules so far and still managed to stay in the Top-25 all season. WGCA tabbed them as the No. 12 teams in the Nation in their poll on Oct. 14. The latest polls from Golfweek (21) and Golfstat (22) have the Sun Devils in the 20’s. Coach Farr-Kaye’s team has a huge opportunity to move up in those rankings with another strong performance at the Pac-12 Preview.

TEAM RANKINGS (AS OF 10/30)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 21st

WGCA: 12th

Golfstat: 22nd

Not only is the Maroon & Gold represented in the national team rankings, several Sun Devil individuals have made strong impressions so far. Ashley Menne is the No. 78 ranked golfer in the Nation according to Golfstat, coming in as the highest ranked golfer on the team. Calynne Rosholt and Grace Summerhays are also ranked in the Top-120 according to Golfweek.

INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS (AS OF 10/30)

Ashley Menne : 78 (Golfstat), 104 (Golfweek)

Calynne Rosholt: 109 (Golfweek), 131 (Golfstat)

Grace Summerhays: 119 (Golfweek), 129 (Golfstat)