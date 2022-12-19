PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Hundreds cheer elite state football squads from Canfield, S. Range | News, Sports, Jobs

CANFIELD — Despite very chilly conditions outside, hundreds of people stood along state Route 46 and around the Canfield Green to watch a special Parade recognizing the successful seasons of the Canfield High School Cardinals and South Range High School Raiders football teams.

Both teams finished as state football Champions — the first in both teams’ history.

The Parade also included the two high school Bands and local law enforcement and fire departments who escorted the team to the green where songs such as “We are the Champions” and “We will Rock You” by Queen played.

Canfield was the Division III state football Champions with a 14-1 record, and South Range was the Division V state football champions, with an undefeated season of 16-0.

Canfield Mayor Don Dragish honored both South Range and Canfield with special proclamations for their successful seasons and declared Dec. 18, 2022, as “Canfield High School Football Champions Day” and “South Range State Football Championship Day.”

Special recognition was given to Canfield Head Football Coach Mike Pavlansky and South Range Head Football Coach Dan Yeagley by Canfield city and Township officials and state officials.

“You have successfully made Canfield proud. We are delighted by your outstanding achievements. You have worked hard to achieve this title,” Dragish said.

Dragish also presented Pavlansky with a key to the city.

“This is a great day for us. We know you have worked hard to achieve this title, and it would not have been possible without hard work and determination,” Dragish said.

They said both teams showed dedication and sportsmanship to achieve “outstanding accomplishments” this season.

Canfield Graduate and State Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, said how proud he is of the two teams and being the only state representative in Ohio with two state champion football teams in their district.

“I am proud and excited to say that we have not only one, but two, high school football state championship teams right here in the Valley. That doesn’t happen often. This is the first time this has ever happened. This came about because of great teamwork, hard work and everyone coming together,” Cutrona said.

“You guys made history. You are now in the history books at our Statehouse. We’re proud of you, clearly — look at the size of this crowd here, guys. This is awesome,” Cutrona said.

Cutrona presented two state resolutions celebrating the state champions.

Canfield Resident Gretchen Merritt said the event was “exciting for everyone.”

“It’s really exciting for the kids and both teams as first-time state champions. My daughter is in the Parade carrying one of the flags. Having both schools here and giving support to both teams is fantastic,” Merritt said,

Sabrina Eaton of Canfield, holding a sign with a photo of her son, junior Scottie Eaton, a Canfield football player, said she was among many proud parents.

“I teach in Canfield schools so this is so amazing. Many of the football players are my former students. I am not only proud of my son but the teams and what this brings to the community. We have great families and great kids here. This is a great community. What a great event to celebrate,” Eaton said.

Boardman Resident Lauren Pavlansky, a South Range teacher and Coach whose father is Canfield’s head coach, said “I think this is awesome how the community can come together to celebrate these teams. I have several of the players in my class.”

Nicole Pavlansky, whose father is Mike Pavlansky, said “This is something he has always wanted to achieve for the community. It is very exciting the teams and the coaches were able to do this.”

[email protected]