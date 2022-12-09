Paper Scorecards Could Be Obsolete By 2030 As Technology Takes Over

Scrambling around in your golf back for a pencil to mark your card could soon be a thing of the past as one golf technology expert says paper scorecards could be obsolete by the year 2030.

Mike Zisman, founder of Golf Genius, says that the way technology is so widely used on the golf course now, everyone will be inputting their scores into their mobile phones by the end of the decade.

