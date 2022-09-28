PAPA ROACH’s Goal Is To ‘Carry The Torch For Rock And Roll’, Says JACOBY SHADDIX

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix and guitarist Jerry Horton were interviewed by Liv Maddix of 105.7 The Point backstage at Pointfest on Saturday, September 24 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St, Louis, Missouri. Speaking about how they embrace collaborations with other artists, Jacoby said: “We’re always keeping our ear to the underground. We’re looking for what’s new, what’s poppin’. I think that’s part of the fun of music, is discovering new stuff. But then also, like, how do we lead the charge ourselves? How do we, I guess, carry the Torch for rock and roll? That’s our goal. I don’t know if we’re necessarily the band that’s doing it, but it’s, like, when you put that in the Forefront of your mind, like, how are we gonna take our fans on a journey? What’s this trip gonna be? And I think that we always stretch out in that regard. And sometimes we go a little too far, and the fans are , like, ‘What the fuck are you guys doing?’ We’re, like, ‘Dude, just give it, like, five years and then you’ll get it. We’re coming to you from the future and the future’s dope.'”

In July and August, PAPA ROACH and FALLING IN REVERSE took part in a co-headlining US tour. Dubbed the “Rockzilla Summer Tour”the bill also included HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES. The Trek launched on July 27 in East Providence, Rhode Island and concluded on August 31 in Nashville, Tennessee.

After two years of work and nearly 10 months of building up excitement with fans, PAPA ROACH recently celebrated the release of its 11th studio album, “Ego Trip”. An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, its seeds were planted when the Quartet entered a COVID-secure Mansion in Temecula, California, in the summer of 2020.

“Ego Trip” came out in April via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG‘s independent label and artist services arm).

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album “Infest”.

PAPA ROACH is completed by bassist Tobin’s Esperance and Drummer Tony Palermo.

“Ego Trip” is the follow-up to “Who Do You Trust?”which came out in January 2019.