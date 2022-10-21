Papa Kante commits to Michigan basketball 2023 recruiting class

Michigan basketball finally has its first commit for the 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star Recruit Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center rated as the nation’s No. 108 prospect according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, announced Tuesday he was signing with the Wolverines on the 247 Sports YouTube channel.

Kante, who attends South Kent High School in Connecticut, chose Michigan over his other four finalists: Maryland, Rutgers, Memphis and Pittsburgh.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love and I want to thank all the coaches who have been recruiting me,” Kante said. “(To my parents), I cannot do it without you. You guys are my motivation. You are who I think of every time I step on the floor.

