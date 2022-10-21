Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke basketball targets dominate

Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world’s premier prep player, despite the fact he’s only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target’s performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite “Opening Weekend” in Atlanta suggests such talk is not premature.

Playing for The Explorers against Overtime Elite’s talent-rich YNG Dreamerz — including five-star 2024 Duke target Naas Cunningham — the five-star Boozer finished with 28 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in his 31 minutes on the floor.

