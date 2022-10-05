Paolo Banchero posters Defenders in preseason debut

Duke basketball Rookie Paolo Banchero had a memorable preseason debut.

The NBA season continues to inch closer and former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero is ready for the games to count.

Banchero made his preseason debut on Monday night with the Orlando Magic and it didn’t take long for the No. 1 overall pick to make his presence known against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Duke product registered a Steal and a fast-break layup on his first possession after he already made an impressive during his short stint in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League in which he averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in his two contests.

However, Banchero had one more impressive play in his back on Monday night as he received a pass at the top of the arc with seven seconds left on the shot clock and after a hesitation dribble the future star made his way into the paint and dunked over two defenders.

Welcome to the league, kid.

Paolo Banchero logged just 24 minutes on the night and ended with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block as Memphis won, 109-97.

ALSO READ: Duke staff visiting with local five-star superstar

Former Blue Devil National Champion Tyus Jones also logged 21 minutes in the exhibition while chipping in six points and two assists in the winning effort.

Both ex-Duke players struggled shooting the basketball as Banchero was 2-of-9 from the field and Jones connected on just 1-of-8 shots.

Duke basketball youngster has more time to get acclimated

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic still have four more exhibition games on their schedule before the regular season begins on Wednesday, October 19 against the Pistons in Detroit.

ALSO READ: Duke coaches visit three prospects at Overtime Elite

Orlando will play six of its first eight games on the road in the regular season.

The Magic return to action on Thursday, October 6 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.