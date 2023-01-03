Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named NBA Rookies of the Month for December

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray on Tuesday were named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month for games played in December, the league announced.

Banchero became the ninth player in team history to earn the award after averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 15 games. They led the Rookie class in scoring and produced at least 20 points in seven straight games from Dec. 5-18, tying the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history (Shaquille O’Neal, Feb. 11-26, 1993).

Murray averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds on 46.4% shooting from 3-point range in 14 games. He is the eighth player in team history to win and was second in scoring among Western Conference Rookies and first among all first-year players in 3-point percentage and total 3s. His 39 total triples were the most by a rookie in December since 1979.

In addition to Banchero and Murray, Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams were among the players nominated for the award.

Story Originally appeared on Rookie Wire