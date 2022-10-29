Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 124, Pelicans 111

Suns (4-1), Pelicans (3-2)

Facing one of the Western Conference’s premier teams for a second time this week – while being extremely shorthanded, playing without three starters – New Orleans hung close with Phoenix for two-plus quarters Friday, before the Suns used a big run to take command. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones were all out of action for the Pelicans, who grabbed an early lead and only trailed by five points at halftime. The visitors led deep into the third quarter, but Phoenix regained a double-digit edge.

Phoenix backup center Bismack Biyombo threw down an alley oop dunk with about three minutes remaining, giving the Suns a 116-103 lead. Cam Johnson’s three-pointer Midway through the period put the hosts up 18.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

In a spot start for the second straight game, third-year forward Naji Marshall showed his continued improvement on offense, scoring a career-best 21 points. Marshall went 7/13 from the field, highlighted by 3/5 three-point shooting. He also had six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes of action. “I like the fact that we didn’t give him anything – he’s earned it,” head Coach Willie Green said of Marshall’s impact as a starter and in general. “Every minute he plays, every opportunity he gets, he’s putting in the work in practice. In scrimmages, he’s competing at a high level and it’s carrying over to games.”

103-84: Phoenix edge in the final three quarters, after New Orleans went up 27-21 through 12 minutes.

52.2: Suns shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans shot well on threes (41 percent), but were cold early, at just 41 percent on field goals in the first half.

3: Phoenix reserves who chipped in double-digit scoring, including Torrey Craig, Cam Payne and Bismack Biyombo.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

Every New Orleans starter reached double digits in scoring before the end of the third quarter, but the bench managed just 16 points during the same timeframe (Devonte’ Graham and Garrett Temple accounted for 12 of those on two treys apiece).

ELITE BATTLE ON BOARDS

For a second straight game, New Orleans lost the rebounding category, this time 47-33. The Pelicans are and have been one of the NBA’s best teams on the backboards, but that’s closer to a normal complement of players available.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At forward, Trey Murphy’s night was hampered by foul trouble and he scored 13 points, unable to get into much of a rhythm (he only took nine shots, but went 3/7 from three-point range). Mikal Bridges was outstanding for Phoenix, dropping in a season-best 27 points on 10/13 shooting. The top-tier defender also blocked three shots.