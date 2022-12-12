Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Suns 124 (OT)

Pelicans (18-8), Suns (16-11)

The weekend may have begun with some Skepticism around the NBA on whether New Orleans had earned legitimate status as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, despite being in first place. After a two-game series Sweep vs. Phoenix, there may not be much doubt. Behind another MVP-level performance from Zion Williamson (35 points) and the reemerging CJ McCollum (29 points, 13/24 shooting), the Pelicans outplayed the Suns in overtime en route to their seventh straight win, the NBA’s longest active streak.

Phoenix did not have All-Star guard Devin Booker, but New Orleans was without starters Brandon Ingram (2020 All-Star) and Herb Jones.

Asked about his team being atop the West standings, second-year head Coach Willie Green responded, “No. 1, we’re so grateful to be in this position. We realize we haven’t won anything yet. That’s our mentality. We want to win and win big, but we want to focus on the small victories. We’ll continue to keep our heads down. We’re all reminding each other that it’s a long season. We want to play our best in March, April, May and June.”

Williamson grabbed a defensive rebound with 36 seconds left in OT and New Orleans led 129-122. Phoenix allowed the Pelicans to run a bunch of time off the clock after that, sealing the outcome after a jump ball with only 15 ticks to go.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson performed at a level that once again Drew “MVP!” chants from a sellout crowd, scoring 15-plus points in each half. This time the 2021 NBA All-Star showed off some of his outside touch, going 2/3 from three-point range, as well as sinking a couple mid-range Jumpers and hanging floaters. They shot 14/21 overall. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch,” McCollum said of Williamson’s recent surge. “He’s doing probably what we all expected from him, but he makes it look easy. Gets to the paint, spins, he’s kind of showing everything, hitting threes, hitting jumpers, defensively, blocking shots. He’s playing how only he can play, to be honest with you. I don’t know who else can do the things he does out there. He’s reaching his potential, which is really important for our team and our growth, for him to be the best version of himself and get the most out of his talent.”

12-7: New Orleans edge in overtime scoring. McCollum and Naji Marshall scored four critical points apiece. Larry Nance Jr. threw down a dunk to help put the Pelicans in prime position to prevail.

19: Phoenix Offensive rebounds, a much-needed boost to its possessions. New Orleans is one of the NBA’s best rebounding teams, but struggled keeping the Suns from getting second-chance points (21 on 9/20 shooting).

15, 7, 4, 4, 2: Nance’s stat line of points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in 34 minutes of action.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

STAY AGGRESSIVE EVERYWHERE

New Orleans did not enjoy nearly as much success in a few hustle/interior categories compared to Friday, when the Pelicans won rebounding, free throws and points in the paint, as well as the turnover battle. The Suns’ ability to turn around those areas was a big reason why Sunday was a tight game.

COMPETE AT THE ARC

Much, much better than Friday, when Phoenix shot 22/44 from three-point range, keeping it in that game. Sunday was close to a draw in the category (Suns 34 percent, Pelicans 32 percent; Phoenix only made five more trifectas than NOLA).